5 Analysts Have This To Say About NCR Voyix

Analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for NCR Voyix, revealing an average target of $13.4, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Marking an increase of 2.29%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $13.10.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive NCR Voyix is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $15.00 $12.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $11.00 $8.50 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $13.00 $15.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $11.00 $13.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NCR Voyix. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NCR Voyix compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of NCR Voyix's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into NCR Voyix's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into NCR Voyix's Background

NCR Voyix Corp is a company providing services of digital commerce solutions for retail, restaurant, and digital banking. The company operates in three reportable segments: Retail, Restaurants, and Digital Banking. The Retail segment provides software solutions for retailers of all sizes, enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience. The Restaurants segment offers end-to-end technology solutions for food service establishments, improving operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction, and reducing costs. The Digital Banking segment serves financial institutions with cloud-based software solutions for a fully integrated digital banking experience across channels. Revenue sources include software sales and service support within each segment.

NCR Voyix: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: NCR Voyix's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.1%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NCR Voyix's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -3.4%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NCR Voyix's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.35%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NCR Voyix's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.48%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: NCR Voyix's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.56, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

