5 Analysts Have This To Say About Legend Biotech

Analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Legend Biotech and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $75.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $73.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Legend Biotech among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Mitchell Kapoor |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $75.00|$75.00 | |Matthew Harrison |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $80.00|$82.00 | |Mitchell Kapoor |HC Wainwright & Co. |Raises |Buy | $75.00|$73.00 | |Mitchell Kapoor |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $73.00|$73.00 | |Mitchell Kapoor |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $73.00|$73.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Legend Biotech. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Legend Biotech compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Legend Biotech's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Legend Biotech's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The firm's product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, T cell therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States of America. The company generates revenue from License and Collaboration revenue.

Legend Biotech: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Legend Biotech showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 134.73% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Legend Biotech's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Legend Biotech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Legend Biotech's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.54%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Legend Biotech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.34, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

