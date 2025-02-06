5 Analysts Have This To Say About CSG Systems Intl

CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 3 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for CSG Systems Intl, revealing an average target of $70.4, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 13.18% from the previous average price target of $62.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive CSG Systems Intl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Buy $66.00 $60.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $69.00 $58.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $51.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $72.00 $64.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $80.00 $78.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CSG Systems Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CSG Systems Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CSG Systems Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know CSG Systems Intl Better

CSG Systems International Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company that enables companies in a wide variety of industry verticals to tackle the growing complexity of business in the digital age. The company's cloud-first architecture and customer-centric approach empower companies to deliver unforgettable experiences for B2B (business-to-business), B2C (business-to-consumer), and B2B2X (business-to-business-to-consumer) customers, making it easier for people and businesses to connect to, use and pay for the services the company offers. The company operates in one segment i.e. Solutions and Services. Geographically, the company generates revenue from Americas (principally the U.S.).

CSG Systems Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CSG Systems Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.88% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: CSG Systems Intl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.47%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CSG Systems Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.8%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CSG Systems Intl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CSG Systems Intl's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.0. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

