5 Analysts Have This To Say About BlueLinx Hldgs

Analysts' ratings for BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for BlueLinx Hldgs, presenting an average target of $110.8, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 14.24% lower than the prior average price target of $129.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of BlueLinx Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $80.00 $119.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $115.00 $120.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $120.00 $135.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Lowers Buy $120.00 $135.00 Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $119.00 $137.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BlueLinx Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of BlueLinx Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BlueLinx Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into BlueLinx Hldgs's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators.

Stay up to date on BlueLinx Hldgs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About BlueLinx Hldgs

BlueLinx Holdings Inc is engaged in the wholesale distribution of residential and commercial building products. Its business products are split into two categories: Structural products include items such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand board, rebar, and remesh and Specialty products include items such as engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products. The company's operations are carried out throughout the United States.

BlueLinx Hldgs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, BlueLinx Hldgs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.27% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: BlueLinx Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.74%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): BlueLinx Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.81%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlueLinx Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.33%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.98.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

