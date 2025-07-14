5 Analysts Assess SS&C Technologies Hldgs: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $91.6, a high estimate of $98.00, and a low estimate of $86.00. Experiencing a 5.37% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $96.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of SS&C Technologies Hldgs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $98.00 $94.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Lowers Buy $94.00 $100.00 Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $90.00 $95.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $90.00 $105.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $86.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SS&C Technologies Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SS&C Technologies Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for SS&C Technologies Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of SS&C Technologies Hldgs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SS&C Technologies Hldgs analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind SS&C Technologies Hldgs

SS&C Technologies provides software products and software-enabled services to a variety of customers primarily in financial services but also healthcare firms. SS&C GlobeOp provides fund administration services to alternative and traditional asset managers. In addition, SS&C provides portfolio accounting, portfolio management, trading, banking/lending, and other software to asset managers, banks, and financial advisors. SS&C's purchase of Intralinks makes it a leading player in virtual deal room solutions. With its 2018 purchase of DST Systems, SS&C gained a foothold in the healthcare industry with pharmacy health management solutions and medical claim administration services. In 2022, SS&C completed the acquisition of Blue Prism.

Financial Milestones: SS&C Technologies Hldgs's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SS&C Technologies Hldgs's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.5% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SS&C Technologies Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): SS&C Technologies Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: SS&C Technologies Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

