5 Analysts Assess SEMrush Hldgs: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $17.8, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.88% from the previous average price target of $16.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive SEMrush Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Merwin Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $21.00 $17.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Luke Horton Northland Capital Markets Announces Outperform $18.00 - Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $20.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SEMrush Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SEMrush Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SEMrush Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SEMrush Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for SEMrush Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of SEMrush Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SEMrush Hldgs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About SEMrush Hldgs

SEMrush Holdings Inc is engaged in the online visibility management software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. Its platform utilizes data and intelligence at the core surrounded by AI-powered interconnected hubs focused on search engine optimization, paid advertising, social media management, local marketing, brand marketing, and content marketing Geographically, it generates revenues from the United States, the UK, and Others.

A Deep Dive into SEMrush Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: SEMrush Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SEMrush Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.32%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): SEMrush Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: SEMrush Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SEMR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral Feb 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Jan 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for SEMR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.