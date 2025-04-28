5 Analysts Assess Bain Capital Specialty: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $17.6, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. A decline of 1.12% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Bain Capital Specialty by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Finian O'Shea |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $16.00|$19.00 | |Paul Johnson |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Market Perform | $17.00|$18.00 | |Paul Johnson |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $18.00|$17.00 | |Finian O'Shea |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $19.00|$18.00 | |Finian O'Shea |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $18.00|$17.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bain Capital Specialty. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bain Capital Specialty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Bain Capital Specialty's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Bain Capital Specialty

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The company's objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns and current income to investors by investing predominantly in middle-market companies with between $10.0 million and $150.0 million in annual EBITDA. Its portfolio of investments includes First Lien Senior Secured Loan, Preferred Equity, Equity Interest, Warrants, and Second Lien Senior Secured Loan among others.

Understanding the Numbers: Bain Capital Specialty's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Bain Capital Specialty's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -23.91%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bain Capital Specialty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 81.64%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bain Capital Specialty's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bain Capital Specialty's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.22.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

