5 Affordable Mountain Towns for Retirees in 2025

A quick search on Zillow or Redfin at famous mountain towns like Aspen or Breckenridge is enough to scare off all but the wealthiest retirees.

But if you love hiking and skiing, love lakes and rivers and historical downtowns, where can you find mountain life on a retiree’s budget?

Ogden, Utah

Average rent : $1,317

: $1,317 Average home price: $403,946

Less than an hour’s drive from Salt Lake City, Ogden has everything you’d want in a mountain town.

Ogden offers easy access to Powder Mountain and Snowbasin ski resorts. Then there’s the 13,000 acres of nearby lakes woven together by rivers, for endless fishing and paddling. Finally, the historic 25th Street features art, great dining, and entertainment.

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Average rent: $1,650

$1,650 Average home price: $327,006

Safe, walkable and surrounded by nature, Chattanooga fits the bill for many retirees.

“Chattanooga gives you incredible value, remaining under the radar which keeps home prices reasonable,” explains Joshua Eberly, owner of We Buy Homes Pinellas. “Retirees can enjoy a high quality of life without sacrificing access to healthcare, dining, or outdoor activities.”

Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

Average rent: $1,783

$1,783 Average home price: $276,691

Known as the “Little Switzerland of America,” Jim Thorpe offers the rare combination of historic charm, community and affordability.

“Jim Thorpe feels like something out of a storybook,” notes Austin Glanzer, real estate expert with 717HomeBuyers. “You’ve got cobblestone streets, a thriving small business scene and endless outdoor activities including hiking, kayaking or just enjoying the changing seasons.”

Nestled in the Poconos Mountains, retirees can also enjoy plenty of nearby skiing, with access to both Philadelphia and New York City.

Woodland Park, Colorado

Average rent: $1,783

$1,783 Average home price: $557,024

Woodland Park sits just 40 minutes from Colorado Springs — close enough for city access but far enough to feel remote. Real estate broker Andrew Fortune of Great Colorado Homes names Woodland Park as one of the best Colorado mountain towns right now.

“Many mountain towns in Colorado turn into expensive tourist cities with too many second homes for wealthy people. That drives prices so high that the towns have to subsidize housing to get locals to live there to work in the town,” Fortune explained. “Woodland Park does not have that problem. It’s charming and affordable, but not so far off the grid that you miss out on infrastructure.”

Boone, North Carolina

Average rent: $2,110

$2,110 Average home price: $490,724

Set in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Boone features four seasons, endless outdoor activities and a walkable downtown. The Greenway Trail offers easy but scenic hikes for older seniors, while Grandfather Mountain provides more rigorous hiking.

“Boone strikes a rare balance,” observes George Shada, owner of G&R Investment Group. “It’s peaceful and quiet, yet culturally vibrant thanks to the university. Unlike many mountain towns, it hasn’t been overrun by tourists or priced out everyday people. For retirees who want beauty, community and livability on a budget, Boone should be near the top of the list.”

Editor’s note: Average rent and average home prices sourced from Zillow.

