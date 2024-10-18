4imprint Group Appoints Michelle Brukwicki As CFO Designate

(RTTNews) - 4imprint Group Plc (FOUR.L) said on Friday that it has appointed Michelle Brukwicki as Chief Financial Officer Designate with effect from December 9.

On My 22, the Group had announced the intension of David Seekings to retire from his role as CFO before the end of 2025. David's six month notice period will commence from December 31.

Brukwicki will be appointed as CFO no later than May 31, 2025.

He is currently Senior Vice President, Finance, and CFO of TDS Telecom, a division of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

