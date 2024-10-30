4Front Ventures Announces CFO Transition for Growth

The latest update is out from 4Front Ventures ( (TSE:FFNT) ).

4Front Ventures Corp., a key player in the cannabis industry, announced the transition of CFO Peter Kampian as part of a strategic effort to streamline its financial operations. Kampian, whose departure was amicable, will remain a consultant for the company. Michael Kronberg, with substantial industry experience, steps in as Interim CFO to guide 4Front in its growth and financial realignment, ensuring the finance department is poised for future success.

