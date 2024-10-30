News & Insights

Stocks

4Front Ventures Announces CFO Transition for Growth

October 30, 2024 — 01:25 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest update is out from 4Front Ventures ( (TSE:FFNT) ).

4Front Ventures Corp., a key player in the cannabis industry, announced the transition of CFO Peter Kampian as part of a strategic effort to streamline its financial operations. Kampian, whose departure was amicable, will remain a consultant for the company. Michael Kronberg, with substantial industry experience, steps in as Interim CFO to guide 4Front in its growth and financial realignment, ensuring the finance department is poised for future success.

For a thorough assessment of FFNT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FFNTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.