4DMedical Lands Key Contract with UCSD Health

November 18, 2024 — 06:48 pm EST

4DMedical Ltd (AU:4DX) has released an update.

4DMedical Limited has secured a three-year commercial contract with UC San Diego Health, a top-ranked hospital for respiratory care in the U.S., to provide advanced lung imaging technology. This partnership highlights the growing acceptance of 4DMedical’s innovative solutions in the American healthcare market. The deal is expected to enhance the company’s visibility and commercialization efforts across the broader U.S. healthcare system.

