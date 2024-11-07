4DMedical Expands Market Reach with New Securities

4DMedical Ltd (AU:4DX) has released an update.

4DMedical Ltd is set to enhance its market presence by issuing a total of 660,578 ordinary fully paid securities for quotation on the ASX. This move, involving two separate issuances on November 5 and November 7, 2024, underscores the company’s strategic efforts to leverage employee incentive schemes and broaden its investor base. Investors keen on stock opportunities may find these developments noteworthy as the company expands its financial avenues.

