4DMedical Director Increases Stake with New Options

4DMedical Ltd has announced a change in the interests of its director, Andreas Fouras, with the acquisition of 775,339 unlisted options at an exercise price of $0.7534. These changes indicate a significant increase in Fouras’s stake, reflecting potential confidence in the company’s future performance. This update may interest investors keeping an eye on insider movements in the market.

