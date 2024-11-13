4D Molecular reports Q3 EPS (79c), consensus (70c)

Reports Q3 revenue $3,000, consensus $560,000. “Throughout 2024, 4DMT has generated compelling Phase 1/2 data and executed on Phase 3 preparations for 4D-150 in wet AMD in support of our mission to bring transformative genetic medicines to patients globally. We have built an experienced clinical and commercial team to execute this mission, including with the upcoming initiation of the 4FRONT Phase 3 program expected in Q1 2025,” said David Kirn, M.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of 4DMT. “In September, we hosted our 4D-150 Wet AMD Development Day, where we presented positive interim data demonstrating the impressive tolerability and clinical activity of 4D-150 and showcased its potential across multiple populations, from the most severe to recently diagnosed patients. The strong data and enthusiastic feedback from our advisors, clinical trial investigators, the retina physician community and the FDA support pivotal development of 4D-150 in the treatment naive wet AMD population. We believe that these clinical data and this trial design will enable rapid enrollment and achieve positive topline data in the 4FRONT Phase 3 studies.”

