4D Molecular initiated with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley

November 21, 2024 — 04:55 am EST

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of 4D Molecular (FDMT) with an Underweight rating and $8 price target While the Phase 2 data for 4D-150 points toward a competitive therapeutic profile in wet age-related macular degeneration among gene therapies, an increasingly competitive treatment and development landscape across alternate modalities “yields a high bar for the class,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that despite unmet need with current therapies, it projects below-consensus sales in wet AMD for 4D Molecular.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

