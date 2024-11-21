4D Molecular initiated with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of 4D Molecular (FDMT) with an Underweight rating and $8 price target While the Phase 2 data for 4D-150 points toward a competitive therapeutic profile in wet age-related macular degeneration among gene therapies, an increasingly competitive treatment and development landscape across alternate modalities “yields a high bar for the class,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that despite unmet need with current therapies, it projects below-consensus sales in wet AMD for 4D Molecular.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on FDMT:
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ Positive Q3 and Strategic Advances
- 4D Molecular reports Q3 EPS (79c), consensus (70c)
- 4D Molecular downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.