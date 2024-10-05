41 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

You can increase your Social Security benefits in several ways: Work at least 35 years in jobs that qualify for Social Security retirement benefits. Wait at least until your full retirement age to claim your benefits.

Once you're fully retired and receiving Social Security, though, your benefit amount will only increase with annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs). However, you can still increase the amount of money you get to keep. How? By living in a state where you won't have to pay taxes on your Social Security benefits.

Where your Social Security benefits are taxed

You could have to pay state taxes in 2025 on Social Security benefits if you live in one of these nine states:

Colorado

Connecticut

Minnesota

Montana

New Mexico

Rhode Island

Utah

Vermont

West Virginia

The amount of income taxes on Social Security benefits varies by state. Colorado only taxes Social Security benefits for individuals under age 65.

This list was longer in the past. Kansas recently eliminated state taxes on Social Security benefits. The list will also be shorter in the future. West Virginia is phasing out its state tax on Social Security, with full elimination of the tax in 2026.

States that don't tax any income

Eight states don't tax any income at all, including Social Security benefits. These states are:

Alaska

Florida

Nevada

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Wyoming

Keep in mind you could still have to pay sales, property, and/or excise taxes in these states. The states still must raise money to fund operations in other ways, since they don't tax income.

States with income taxes that don't tax Social Security

Another 33 states have income taxes but don't tax Social Security benefits. The list currently includes:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Delaware

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Virginia

Wisconsin

In addition, Washington, D.C., doesn't tax Social Security benefits, but does have an income tax.

Uncle Sam doesn't care where you live

While 41 states plus Washington, D.C. don't require you to pay state taxes on your Social Security benefits, you could have to pay federal taxes on your benefits, regardless of where you live. It's still possible that you won't owe the IRS anything related to Social Security, though.

To determine if you must pay federal taxes on Social Security, first calculate your combined income. This is the total of half of your Social Security benefits (including retirement, disability, and survivor benefits, but not Supplemental Security Income payments), plus all other income from wages, pensions, capital gains, dividends, and interest.

Once you have calculated your combined income, use the table to determine if you'll owe federal taxes on your Social Security benefits, and, if so, how much of your benefits could be taxable:

Federal Tax Filing Type Combined Income Percentage of Social Security Benefits That Are Taxable Single Less than $25,000 0% $25,000 to $34,000 Up to 50% Over $34,000 Up to 85% Married Filing Separately Less than $25,000 0% $25,000 to $34,000 Up to 50% Over $34,000 Up to 85% Married Filing Jointly Less than $32,000 0% $32,000 to $44,000 Up to 50% Over $44,000 Up to 85%

By the way, if you want to keep things simple, you can request that all federal income taxes be automatically withheld from your monthly Social Security benefits. You'll just need to complete Form W-4V (Voluntary Withholding Request) and send it to your local Social Security office.

