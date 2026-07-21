This 40%-Yielding ETF Just Got 20% Cheaper -- Are You Missing Out?

Key Points

Shares of the YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Options Income ETF have lost 20% from their recent peak amid the sell-off in semiconductor stocks.

Semiconductor stock volatility is the big driver of its monster yield.

10 stocks we like better than Tidal Trust II - YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF ›

There are high-yielding ETFs, and then there is the YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Options Income ETF (NYSEMKT: CHPY). The fund currently offers a jaw-dropping 40% yield based on its latest weekly distribution payment and current share price, which has tumbled nearly 20% from its recent peak.

Here's a look at whether you'd be missing out by not scooping up this ultra-high-yielding ETF while it's cheaper.

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An introduction to CHPY

The YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Options Income ETF is an actively managed fund with two mandates:

Generate current income : CHPY seeks to collect option premium income by selling call spreads on companies it holds. It aims to distribute this income weekly.

Provide capital appreciation potential : The fund holds a focused portfolio of 15 to 30 semiconductor stocks to capture upside.

The fund has achieved remarkable results with both objectives since its launch in April 2025. CHPY has made a distribution payment every week since its inception. It has grown its weekly payout from $0.362 to $0.5925 per share. However, its payout has been volatile, ranging from $0.3454 to $0.7743 per share.

Meanwhile, unlike many ultra-high-yielding ETFs, this fund has managed to grow its net asset value (NAV) per share. Despite the recent 20% drop, CHPY's share price is up over 57% since its inception. Add in the lucrative weekly options income stream, and this ETF's total return is a robust 165%.

How CHPY delivers such robust returns

The secret to CHPY's success lies in its portfolio. The ETF holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest semiconductor stocks. These companies are among the leaders in AI. For example, its top holding is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which accounts for 5.9% of its net assets. Nvidia is growing briskly (85% revenue growth in its fiscal 2027 first quarter) due to robust demand for its AI chips by hyperscale data center operators. This robust growth is driving its share price up, which has surged nearly 19% over the past year. Meanwhile, other top holdings include Intel and Micron Technology, which have seen even bigger rallies of 325% and 680%, respectively. These monster gains are helping CHPY deliver meaningful NAV-per-share appreciation.

Semiconductor stocks are also highly volatile (nearly five times more than the S&P 500). As a result, their options have high premiums. CHPY is harvesting these high options premiums by selling call spreads (selling a call option above the underlying's current price and buying another one at an even higher price).

For example, it currently holds nearly 310,000 shares of Nvidia. It wrote 3,099 calls that expire later this week at $207.50 per share, and bought the same number of calls at $212.50 per share. With the stock currently below the written call price, this trade is on track to expire at full profit. It makes similar, repeatable trades across all its holdings, generating regular income.

Buy the 20% dip?

We've seen the volatility of semiconductor stocks firsthand in recent weeks. Nvidia is currently nearly 14% below its recent high, while Micron and Intel have tumbled 27% and 30%, respectively. This decline has driven the 20% dip in CHPY's share price.

Even with a lower price, CHPY isn't for everyone. The ETF is best for investors with a very high risk tolerance who seek to capitalize on the currently high volatility in semiconductor stocks. It won't last forever, meaning CHPY's monster yield will likely trend down in the future. However, this fund has the potential to turn a small investment into a big-time income stream while offering meaningful upside. Given the risks, investors who do buy CHPY should keep their allocation small and consider reinvesting the currently lucrative weekly income stream into a lower-risk position.

Should you buy stock in Tidal Trust II - YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF right now?

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Matt DiLallo has positions in Intel and Tidal Trust II-YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF and has the following options: short August 2026 $150 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel, Micron Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.