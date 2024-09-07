4 Ways To Save on Essential Fall Expenses When You Live on Social Security

The leaves are changing, and the Earth’s axis has begun its bi-annual equal tilt. For millions of Americans living on social security, fall signals more than a need to change smoke detector batteries. It is time to stock up on essentials.

Despite shrinkflation impacting all consumer spending, boosting the budget isn’t an option for the average beneficiary. Totals are shocking, however, retirees living on social security do not need to forego the basics using these techniques. Also check out the changes that are coming to social security next year.

Capsule Style

Shopping for seasonal clothing should begin as close to home as possible – your closet. Where else can you find basic or classic staples like white t-shirts, button-downs, jeans, and blazers in your size and favorite colors?

If newly retired with more handbags, suits, or scrubs than ever again needed, swap new and gently used items for lifestyle options at a local consignment shop. The lucky few will not appreciate the competition. However, estate and moving sales are filled with designer bargains!

But if you would rather spend, do it wisely because yoga pants may remain a trend, but other items do not. Many retailers offer top-brand clothing overruns and close-outs at budget-friendly pricing. Other discount retailers with designer partnerships offer selections of similar quality brand clothing at more affordable prices.

Culinary Delights

Grocery chains follow “sale cycles” with select items priced “lowest.” This week’s “lowest” will not be for another 6 weeks. Stock up on “family” or “value” packages of protein when “lowest” priced, divide and freeze into meal-size portions. Buy budget-friendly seasonal fruits or vegetables that store well, like apples and squash.

The best time to shop is not minutes before the supermarket closes. However, the best day is Wednesday, when new weekly sales begin. Stores typically honor the prior week’s deals, and there are usually fewer shoppers to compete with.

Loyalty pays off. Sign up for store-based reward cards and receive shopping perks like double value on manufacturers’ coupons. Chat with management to find out about age-verified retiree discounts and unadvertised markdowns. Buy heavily discounted non-perishables “off-peak” and store-brand pasta and other staples like sugar, they taste as good as the majors.

Entertaining Days

Green isn’t limited to envy or the color of money. Bike, hike, or walk the local parks in your fair city. Become immersed in nature, find the notable landmarks and murals, and get a low impact cardio workout. If your taste leans more toward the arts, the perks of being a volunteer usher include free entry into performances and productions at concert halls and theatres.

If you think the library is just for kids, think again. Most offer more than hidden copies of banned books. Beyond free wi-fi, local author readings, free or discounted movie and museum passes, and streaming services, you can also check out the latest bestsellers, all for the cost of a (free) library card.

If early termination fees and stale programming have not prompted a cable cord cut, fear of missing a big game should not be the reason to strengthen ties. Watch live sports, without a subscription in HD on Tubi or The Roku Channel – two streaming sources of ad-supported free programming.

Heating the Hearth

Soon enough, the brisk air will turn chilly. Before it does, check into state and local weatherization and energy efficiency programs. Don’t own your home, no problem. Most programs address energy usage for homeowners and renters.

Dirt, dead insects, leaves, twigs, and pollen make it harder to improve indoor air quality. Give the outdoor AC unit a thorough cleaning, change the HVAC filter, check the fireplace flue, get the chimney swept, and schedule maintenance calls before lighting a fire or turning on the furnace.

Remove vents, clean with warm water and soap, and allow to dry before reinstalling. Check doors and windows for gaps, seal leaks with caulk or weather stripping, and swap out curtains for heavier drapes to block and reduce airflow between the windows and room.

