4 Ways To Make Money When You’re Between Jobs

Sometimes, life might throw you a curveball. You could find yourself out of a job because you were fired or because your company downsized and restructured.

Or, perhaps you had a long-term contract role that ended and now you have to look for another full-time role. Today, millions of Americans find themselves in these situations.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 3.17 million American workers were working temporary roles as of June 2024.

A lack of emergency savings and an uncertain timeline to find a new role may mean that you need to join the temporary workforce too. Fortunately, whichever in-between job scenario you might find yourself in, there are several ways to make money when you’re in between jobs and you need extra cash.

Here are four ways to make money when you’re in between career jobs, according to Forbes:

1. Take on a Bridge Job

So-called “bridge jobs” are temporary jobs that not only serve as a means of temporary employment, but can also help sharpen your personal and professional skills. For example, a temporary job as an office assistant can help you improve communication and organization skills. Improving soft skills while you earn a temporary income is a smart way to build your resume and prepare you for your next career move.

2. Find a Part-Time Job in the Food and Beverage Industry

The food and beverage industry typically offers many job opportunities. There are a variety of entry-level positions like restaurant greeters, servers, baristas, and fast food workers. There’s usually a high turnover rate in this industry and a constant demand for staff, increasing the chances of finding employment quickly. While the pay might not be very high, a part-time job in this industry can provide a financial baseline to help make ends meet while you continue your job search.

3. Seek Out a Seasonal Role

One of the best parts of changing seasons is the opportunity to take on a variety of different seasonal roles throughout the year. In the summertime, it’s usually possible to find jobs as a lifeguard, tour guide, or summer camp counselor. In the wintertime, you can find opportunities for temporary retail jobs during the holiday shopping rush — or be a holiday decorator at your local shopping mall. During the fall months, you can take up temporary part-time employment at one of those seasonal Halloween pop-up stores. Regardless of the time of year, there are usually seasonal roles that are easy to find, so you can add cash to your wallet.

4. Consider Flexible Freelance Gigs

Freelancing is a great way to build your resume, further your career, and earn a good income. If you’re already a professional in your field such as content creation or photography, consider seeking out gig jobs doing what you’re already best at while you look for a new full-time job. If you take on enough consistent gig work, you may even be able to work for yourself and become a full-time freelancer.

