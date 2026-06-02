4 Stocks the Market is Getting Wrong Right Now

Markets continue to rip higher, but not all stocks. There are still quite a few stocks that are actually in the red on the year, and many stocks that still look undervalued.

In today's video I will go through 4 stocks I believe the stock market is getting wrong and valuations look intriguing at current levels. One of those stocks is Toast (NYSE: TOST) which is a name that has been under pressure given the software sell-off that has taken place in 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Watch this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 27, 2026. The video was published on April 28, 2026.

Should you buy stock in Toast right now?

Before you buy stock in Toast, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Toast wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $462,983!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,375,447!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 995% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 212% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2026.

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Toast, and Vistra. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boeing and Toast. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.