4 Simple ETFs Worth Buying and Holding for a Lifetime

Key Points

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) has turned every $10,000 into roughly $41,000 over the past decade with minimal effort required.

Equal-weight fund RSP balances lower long-term returns with reduced concentration risk in megacap stocks.

For the more volatile corner of your portfolio, the growth-focused VONG has outpaced VOO by more than 2.5 percentage points annually over the past 10 years.

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I've spent years researching stocks, reading earnings transcripts, and building spreadsheets that would make an accountant weep. My conclusion after all of that? Most people can skip the detailed stock-picking work and do just fine with four boring ETFs. And these funds should be helpful to active stock pickers, too.

Why ETFs belong in a long-term portfolio

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer three structural advantages that compound over time.

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First, expense ratios on broad index ETFs often run below 0.10%, meaning more of each dollar stays invested rather than paying management fees.

Second, their tax efficiency (thanks to the creation/redemption mechanisms ETFs use) limits capital gains distributions that can erode returns in taxable accounts.

Third, ETFs trade throughout the day like stocks, providing flexibility without sacrificing diversification. That's unlike old-school mutual funds, which always trade at the end of each market day.

That's still not the whole story. Diversification happens automatically; no spreadsheet required. Individual investors benefit from the hard work of index managers and fund sponsors. And don't forget the psychological advantage. Owning a broad ETF removes the temptation to tinker. There's no concern about "maybe I should sell this one stock" because there are no single stocks to obsess over.

Just the whole market in a single ticker, doing its thing.

The default choice for a reason

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is the financial equivalent of ordering "the usual." It tracks 500 of the largest U.S. companies, charges an annual fee of 0.03% (roughly the cost of a fancy coffee per $10,000 invested), and requires zero decision making after purchase.

With nearly $1 trillion in assets under management, VOO is one of the largest ETFs in existence. Over the past decade, VOO delivered 15.1% annualized total returns. That growth turned every $10,000 into roughly $41,000 without any effort beyond not selling.

Some investors never move beyond buying some VOO, and honestly, that's a perfectly rational choice. Beating the S&P 500 consistently is harder than it looks; most professionals can't do it. VOO may not make for exciting dinner conversation, but neither will "I tried to time the market with the meme stock of the season and now I'm down 40%."

A hedge against concentration risk

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEMKT: RSP) holds the same 500 companies as VOO but weights each position equally rather than by market cap. No special treatment for trillion-dollar giants. Every stock gets roughly 0.2% of the portfolio, rebalanced quarterly.

This approach reduces concentration in the largest names; where VOO might have 7% in a single megacap stock, RSP holds approximately 0.2% in each component.

Here's the honest trade-off: RSP has returned 11.9% annually over the past decade compared to VOO's 15.3%. That's a meaningful gap, and it exists because megacap stocks have dominated. That's how they earned those trillion-dollar market caps, after all. Over the past year, RSP returned 17.4% compared to VOO's 20.6%.

So why bother? Because market leadership rotates. RSP is essentially a bet that today's giants won't outperform forever. Some investors sleep better knowing their portfolio isn't 30% dependent on five companies. This peace of mind comes at the cost of more risk and a 0.20% annual expense ratio. The equal-weighted fund also offers a 1.5% yield versus VOO's 1.1%, though. If you see a bad moon rising over Wall Street, holding some RSP could reduce your antacid expenses.

For the patient risk-taker

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ: VONG) tilts toward companies that are growing faster than average. Technology, consumer discretionary, and communications services dominate. The names are drawn from a larger universe with smaller average market caps. The ride is bumpier, and growth stocks tend to fall harder during corrections and recover faster during rallies. This fund is essentially the opposite of the extra-safe RSP idea.

VONG's long-term case is compelling. With a 10-year annualized return of 17.7%, it beats VOO's 15.1% by a couple of percentage points per year. Compounded over decades, that gap becomes enormous. But growth investing tests your patience; over the past year, VONG returned just 11.6% while VOO gained 20.2%. The fund has lagged recently, which is precisely when patient investors should consider adding exposure.

The Russell 1000 Growth index pairs well with a longer time horizon and the temperament to ignore short-term swings. That's a smaller group than most people assume. The 0.06% expense ratio keeps costs reasonable while the fund does the growth-stock selection automatically.

Your cash deserves a better home

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE: SGOV) holds short-duration U.S. Treasury bills, currently yielding around 3.9% per year. Unlike brokerage sweep accounts that often pay 0.1% to 0.5%, SGOV passes Treasury yields directly to shareholders minus a modest 0.09% expense ratio.

Investors have noticed. SGOV's assets have surged 92% over the past year to nearly $100 billion, suggesting a broader flight to safety amid market uncertainty. When yields topped 5% in late 2024, SGOV holders were earning meaningful returns on money they might need next month. Even at today's lower rates, the yield advantage remains substantial.

This isn't an investment so much as a better parking spot for cash. Emergency funds, house down payment savings, or money waiting for a buying opportunity all belong here rather than sitting idle. Treasury interest is also exempt from state and local taxes, which is a nice bonus for residents of high-tax states. This is my favorite way to keep cash on the sidelines, ready to invest in the next great opportunity.

Four funds, one strategy, no muss

These four ETFs cover the essential bases: broad market exposure through VOO, concentration hedging via RSP, growth tilts from VONG, and productive cash in SGOV. None requires active monitoring or market timing. The strategy is simple; the execution is simpler. Buy, hold, and let time do the work.

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Anders Bylund has positions in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF, and iShares Trust-iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and iShares Trust-iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.