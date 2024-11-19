4 Questions To Ask Yourself To Live Your Wealthiest and Happiest Life

This can be one of the most challenging questions to answer as a human being: What is my purpose?

Many people ask themselves this question or similar ones as they strive to live their best lives. Such questions can help guide you to discover what makes you happy, even as you work toward building wealth.

If you’re looking for guidance on ways to live your wealthiest and happiest life, here are some questions to ask yourself.

Best-Selling Advice

You may be familiar with the international best-selling book “Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life.” The authors, Héctor García and Francesc Miralles, explore how to find your purpose. It’s a subject that seems to be of interest to a lot of people searching for purpose in work and other areas of life.

Their new book, “The Four-Way Path: A Guide to Purushartha and India’s Spiritual Traditions for a Life of Happiness, Success, and Purpose,” looks at Indian culture to help you understand how to find your life’s purpose.

4 Questions

In “The Four-Way Path,” the authors explore an aspect of Hinduism called “purushartha.” It basically means the purpose or goal of a human being. According to the authors, you need to look at four areas to live in accordance with your purpose.

Kama: What Do I Love Doing?

This area refers to enjoying the beauty in life. That means a focus on your emotions and love. You can ask yourself what you love doing and what you want.

If you can find a way to pair what you love with a way to build wealth, you’ll make strides toward both happiness and financial freedom.

Dharma: What Does the World Need From Me?

This question looks at duties and virtues. You can challenge yourself by asking what the world needs from you — and what you have to offer the world.

The answer to this question is another potential intersection between happiness and wealth: Find a way to earn money while offering something the world needs from you. Or, once you have reached a level of success where you’re able to give back, fulfill that need through charitable work or donations.

Artha: What Do I Need To Sustain My Life?

This is an area where you can think deeply about how to bring wealth to your life and to those you love.

Find a job that makes you happy, to start. One of the first things to look for is a culture where you feel valued and supported, Forbes suggested.

In addition, you can look for colleagues who are a good fit. You may find this means seeking out people who respect you and who you respect in return.

A third thing to look for in a job that will bring you happiness is growth. Find a job that will challenge you to get better — and seek out work that matters to you. In this way, you can feel happy while building wealth for yourself and your family.

Moksha: Who Am I?

This area may take a bit of work to understand. Try to define yourself without mentioning your name, job or things with which you identify. It’s about finding out who you are in the truest sense.

Through this, you may find direction that will set you on the path toward reaching both wealth and happiness.

