4 Most Popular American Car Brands with the Middle Class

If you’re in the market for a new car, some of the best months to buy are coming up as we head into fall and winter.

Check Out: These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle

Read Next: 7 Reasons You Must Speak To a Financial Advisor Before Spending $10,000 or More

In fact, according to U.S. News & World Report, October, November and December are among the best months to visit a dealership. The new year kicks off in October for the auto industry, which means dealers need to get the old models sold.

For you, that could mean the start of good discounts. “Of course, those deals will predominantly be offered on outgoing models, and not the redesigned or new models just arriving. But if the outgoing model has features you want and the new model doesn’t add anything you can’t live without, take advantage of that fact.”

By the way, the end of the month is also a good time to find a discount as dealers look to meet monthly sales goals. If you’re searching to find your next ride, here’s a look at four of the most popular American car brands with the middle class.

Ford

It’s hard to discount the popularity of Ford among drivers, including those in the middle class. In fact, according to Visual Capitalist, in 2003, “The Ford F-Series maintained its spot as the best-selling vehicle in America for over four decades straight.” The Ford F-150 is known for its durability and towing capacity.

Learn More: 9 Best and Affordable Cars for High Mileage Adventures

That news came as more Americans are looking at trucks and SUVs instead of more traditional car models, as nine out of America’s top 10 selling cars were trucks or SUVs.

Chevrolet

You might not be surprised that the Chevrolet Silverado came in just behind the F-Series for highest sales. The full-size pickup has been a long-standing number two seller to the F-Series.

According to Edmunds, “This full-size truck offers robust performance, various engine options, and a comfortable interior. It’s popular for both work and recreation.”

The Silverado has proven to be popular among middle class drivers and others seeking solid rides. The Chevrolet Equinox is another popular model among the middle class.

Ram

Another brand known for its pickups also makes the list for most popular American car brands with the middle class.

The Ram pickup is among the top 10 selling vehicles in the United States. According to Car and Driver, some versions of the Ram may not be able to tow as much as the Ford F150 or the Chevy Silverado, but its maximum capacity is high enough that most buyers won’t complain.

GMC

According to Edmunds, GMC is a top American car brand you need to know about. It’s also quite popular among the middle class.

If you’re looking for one of its most popular models, check out the GMC Sierra. Per Edmunds, “Similar to the Silverado but with a more upscale feel, it offers strong performance, luxury features and impressive towing capacity.” In addition, U.S. News & World Report called the 2024 GMC Sierra one of the most versatile full-size pickups on the road.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Most Popular American Car Brands with the Middle Class

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.