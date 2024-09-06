4 Insurance Stocks to Add for Better Returns in Sluggish September

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite have declined 2.6%, 2% and 3%, respectively, since Aug. 30, 2024. September has historically been a sluggish month for the stock market. While there are several theories for this uncanny phenomenon, the most common notion is that investors take time off during the summer months, leading to an overall decline in trading volumes. Stock Trader’s Almanac shows that September has been the weakest month for the S&P 500 since 1950 and since 1971 for the Nasdaq.



Concerns over flat pricing and an inevitable interest rate cut loom on the insurance industry now. Nonetheless, the insurance industry seems well-poised for growth amid this volatility. The industry has gained 32.4% year to date, outperforming the Finance sector’s increase of 13.8% and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s gain of 15.7%.



Increased exposure, favorable renewal, solid retention, new business growth, portfolio repositioning, proper segmentation and reinsurance covers should help Heritage Insurance Holdings HRTG, Assurant Inc AIZ, Reinsurance Group of America RGA and Unum Group UNM deliver operational excellence and, in turn, better returns for investors.

Industry Outperforms Sector and S&P 500



Factors Dominating the Insurance Industry

The insurance industry is rate-sensitive. After 11 rate hikes since March 2022, a rate cut in September FOMC seems inevitable as inflation approaches the target of 2% and on stable employment and improved retail sales data. Insurers invest a portion of their premiums and thus are direct beneficiaries of a rising rate environment. Per a report published in The Guardian, based on trading in financial markets, investors see about a 76% chance of a 25-basis point cut in interest rates in September.



Pricing plays a crucial role in driving premiums and addressing claims payment prudently. After 26 straight quarters of year-over-year rise, pricing stayed flat in the second quarter of 2024. In fact, the same declined 1% sequentially. Nonetheless, banking on prudent underwriting criteria and increased exposure, premiums should grow. Analysts at Swiss Re Institute predict non-life premiums to grow 7% and life premiums to grow 2.9% in 2024. Per a report in Carrier Management, AM Best expects profitable commercial lines and improving personal lines in 2024.



Colorado State University (CSU) estimates an extremely active 2024 hurricane season. Catastrophes and non-life insurers’ profitability are inversely related. The hurricane season typically starts in June and lasts through November, gathering strength in August and September. Thus, property and casualty insurers’ third-quarter results are affected the most.



Per Verisk and The American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA), premiums written increased 10.2% and earned premiums grew 11% in the first half of 2024. Aon estimates first-half 2024 total economic losses to be $117 billion, whose 50% is covered by insurance. Verisk and APCIA stated net underwriting gain of $3.7 billion in the first half of 2024 reversed $23.4 billion loss incurred in the year ago period. Policyholders’ surplus improved to $1,070 billion as of June 30, 2024 from $1,014 billion at the end of 2023. Rate of return on average policyholders’ surplus, a crucial component of overall profitability, increased to 9.1% in the first half of 2024, up from 3.6% at the end of 2023. Swiss Re expects the combined ratio, a measure of the insurer's profitability, to improve 350 basis points year over year to 98.5% in 2024.



Also, the insurance industry continues to witness accelerated digitalization. Players are investing heavily in technology to improve scale and efficiencies.



A sturdy capital position supports effective capital deployments like mergers and acquisitions, dividend hikes, special dividends and share buyback programs.



Notably, the insurance industry is currently undervalued. The price to book multiple, commonly used for valuing insurance stocks, is currently pegged at 1.9 compared with the S&P 500’s 8.4 and the sector’s 3.6.

Value Picks

Picking the right stocks for greater investment rewards might be an uphill task. With the help of our Zacks Stock Screener, we have identified the best bets.



We have shortlisted four stocks, having a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an impressive Value Score of A or B. Each stock has witnessed positive estimate revision, reflecting analysts’ optimism about their prospects. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Value Score identifies stocks that are undervalued. These value stocks have a long history of delivering superior returns.



Heritage Insurance: Tampa, FL-based HRTG provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. Its focus on rate adequacy, selective underwriting and profit-oriented underwriting criteria while restricting new business in over-concentrated markets or products poises it well for growth. This Zacks Rank #1 insurer has strategically diversified its portfolio to achieve better risk distribution, claims trends and lower reinsurance costs.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HRTG’s 2024 and 2025 earnings suggests 10.3% and 18.1% year-over-year growth, respectively. The consensus estimate for 2024 and 2025 has moved up 33.1% and 26.7%, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The stock currently has a P/B ratio of 1.94. It has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #1.



Assurant: Headquartered in Hartford, CT, this insurer is one of the major multi-line insurance and investment companies in the country. It is poised to grow on improvement in the quality and size of mortgage insurance in force, a decline in claim payments, given the strong credit characteristics of the new loans insured, maintenance of capital in compliance with regulations and its solid capital position.



Assurant expects adjusted EBITDA to increase in high single digits led by strong growth in Global Housing and modest growth in Global Lifestyle. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to grow in low double digits, excluding reportable catastrophes.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and 2025 earnings indicates a year-over-increase of 6.8% and 6.1%, respectively. The consensus estimate for 2024 and 2025 earnings has moved 3.1% and 4.5% north, respectively, in the past 30 days. Its expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 7.1%.



The stock currently has a P/B ratio of 2.02. It has a Value Score of B and a Zacks Rank #2.



Reinsurance Group: Headquartered in Timberlake, MO, RGA is a leading global provider of traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions. RGA’s strong momentum in U.S. Traditional, Longevity/PRT, Asia Asset-Intensive and Asia Traditional should continue to drive its earnings. Demand for protection products among the emerging global middle class and increasing demand for retirement, senior protection and savings products among aging populations create opportunities for growth in new business.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and 2025 earnings indicates a year-over-increase of 8.2% and 3.8%, respectively. The consensus estimate for 2024 and 2025 earnings has moved 2.7% and 1.6% north, respectively, in the past 60 days. Its expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 7.1%.



The stock currently has a P/B ratio of 1.45. It has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #2.



Unum Group: Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, Unum provides disability insurance, long-term care insurance, life insurance, employer- and employee-paid group benefits and related services. The continued rollout of dental products and geographic expansion has been paying off as the acquired dental insurance businesses are growing in the United States and the United Kingdom. Conservative pricing and reservation practices, disciplined sales trends, strong persistency and favorable risk results are expected to drive earnings.



In 2024, Unum Group expects sales growth in the range of 7-10%, premium growth in the band of 5-7% and adjusted operating return on equity (ROE) between 12% and 14% from core business. Unum estimates 10-15% growth in after-tax adjusted operating EPS in 2024. For the long term, Unum Group expects sales growth in the range of 8-12%, premium growth in the range of 4-7% and adjusted operating earnings per share growth between 8% and 10%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and 2025 earnings indicates a year-over-increase of 10.4% and 5.4%, respectively. The consensus estimate for 2024 and 2025 earnings has moved 0.6% and 0.5% north, respectively, in the past 30 days. Its expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 8%.



The stock currently has a P/B ratio of 0.98. It has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #2.

