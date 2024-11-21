4 Indicators to Keep on Top of Recession Worry

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, says there are 4 ways to watch for a U.S. recession.

He’s here with us now to explain.

1. What are the 4 ways?

2. These are tracked on the FRED website, correct?

3. You’ve written that there are three ways to interpret these indicators, What are those ways?

4. What are these indicators saying about a “soft landing” in our economy for next year?

5. What about those still worried about a surprise recession next year?

6. Is there fading optimism beginning to emerge for more rate cuts?

7. What impact do you see Donald Trump’s return to the U.S. presidency having either to the economy or the markets

8. What’s your outlook for global growth for next year?

9. Might there be any wild cards lurking in the shadows that would alter your outlook?

10. A number of top STRONG BUY large cap stock picks continue to be

produced. Among them, Carvana CVNA, Advantest ATEYY, and Vertiv Holdings Co. VRT.

Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on U.S. recession indicators and the economy.

With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.