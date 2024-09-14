4 Frugal Ways To Optimize Your Current Income, According to Kate Kaden

While working another side hustle can help you earn more, not everyone has enough hours in the day to pursue an additional gig. However, even if your time is tight, you still have several options for saving money.

Check Out: 9 Easiest Ways To Maximize Your Savings in 2024

Read Next: 6 Things the Middle Class Should Sell To Build Their Savings

Frugal living expert Kate Kaden recently released a video on her channel that discusses four frugal ways to optimize your current income.

1. Staying Home Doesn’t Have To Be a Drag

You don’t have to travel far to have a good time. Kaden recommended staying at home more often instead of making many social plans. You don’t have to get out as often when you can find happiness in your home and your community.

While it’s good to get out from time to time, there’s a difference between the occasional excursion and feeling social pressure to meet with friends — or keep up with Instagram highlight reels.

“Enjoy being in a little bit more and not feeling that pressure to do a lot of expensive social things so you can save up your money and live happily,” Kaden recommended.

Learn More: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2024

2. Use What You Have, First

Kaden shared a story about how she made an egg bake instead of rushing to the grocery store to fill up her refrigerator. She used the ingredients she had to make a tasty, affordable meal. The decision saved her a few dollars, and while it’s not a game changer in itself, the frugal mentality can lead to considerable savings.

For instance, you can keep your old clothing instead of buying new clothing. You can also give your children hand-me-downs instead of getting the latest clothing. Some toys and games can be carried over from generation to generation instead of pursuing trendy options.

3. Engage in Low Cost or No Cost Favorites

You don’t have to spend any money to seek entertainment. Instead of accumulating streaming subscription plans, you can watch YouTube videos and listen to podcast episodes for entertainment.

“It’s right at your fingertips. You don’t have to spend another dime if you already have a phone or you already have a device,” Kaden explained.

It’s not just the phone. You can also go on a long walk, read books, play games you already have, or volunteer. Kaden also suggested potluck dinners as an affordable way to bring people together.

4. Educate Yourself for Free

You don’t have to spend a fortune to get a good education. YouTube videos, podcasts, and books make it easier to acquire any skill set at a reasonable price.

However, your learning doesn’t have to start and end with passively consuming content. It’s also possible to learn new skills proactively without spending any money. Kaden mentioned in the video that her son has a 300-day streak on Duolingo for French. It’s possible to learn a new language on the platform for free instead of paying for online language courses.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Frugal Ways To Optimize Your Current Income, According to Kate Kaden

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.