4 ETFs You Want to Own Right Now

ETFs are a great way to gain exposure to various themes and sectors within the market without being over exposed via individual stocks. AI has been the major driver in 2026, but there are a number of different ways to invest in AI and play that momentum.

In today's video I am going to cover 4 ETFs that are all very different and can all be owned in the same portfolio. One of those ETFs is the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AIQ).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Watch this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 16, 2026. The video was published on March 17, 2026.

Should you buy stock in Global X Funds - Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Global X Funds - Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Global X Funds - Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,847!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,342,065!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 5, 2026.

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in the Global X Cybersecurity ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.