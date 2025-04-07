4 Dividend Growth Stocks the Trade Tariffs Can’t Touch

Tariffs are in the news and will impact the broad stock market in 2025 and potentially longer, but not all stocks are in the same precarious predicament.

While many companies manufacture and/or sell their products and services overseas, not all do, and some companies are actually positioned to benefit from the tariff impact. Companies with strong domestic operations and limited reliance on foreign markets may emerge as winners amid the 2025 tariff shake-up.

Here's a closer look at four stocks with limited international exposure or that are positioned to benefit from tariff-related disruptions this year: The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM), Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Altria (NYSE: MO), and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB).

J.M. Smucker: A Domestic Player With Market Share Upside

[content-module:DividendStats|NYSE:SJM]

The U.S. jam and jelly industry isn’t phenomenally large, and The J.M. Smucker Company commands a tiny 1.2% of it. However, the company is in a position to gain that share in 2025.

Nearly 25% of all U.S. jam and jelly products are imported, leaving a significant gap that lower-priced, domestically sourced products can fill.

If J.M. Smucker can capture even 1% of the gap, it would be worth about 3% in annualized revenue growth relative to the F2025 forecasts reported by MarketBeat. Other categories in which SJM competes are similarly positioned.

The SJM dividend will be substantial in 2025. The stock price is down due to repositioning efforts and an analyst price target reset that put the dividend above 3.6%. The payout is safe at roughly 50% of the earnings forecast, and growth is in the picture.

The company is expected to continue growing in F2026, albeit more slowly, sufficient to sustain the distribution increase trend. That includes 24 years of annual increase and a 5% distribution CAGR over the last five years.

Analysts rate this consumer staple stock as a Hold and see it advancing about 5% from the critical resistance target.

Verizon: A High-Yield, Service-Based Hedge Against Tariffs

[content-module:DividendStats|NYSE:VZ]

Verizon’s stock price has been ratcheting higher for the last year as improving business metrics led to improving balance sheet health and shareholder value.

The story in 2025 is that its internationally operating business is relatively insulated from tariffs because (at least for now) there aren’t any tariffs on services. Even then, it’s questionable if Verizon’s locally operated businesses will be impacted.

Its biggest hurdle will be FX translation, and that’s already a headwind impacting the industry. Until then, the stock yields nearly 6% in early Q2, trading at only 10x earnings, with bullish price action and indications of higher prices to come.

Verizon’s analyst sentiment trend is bullish. Over the last year, the number of analysts covering VZ stock has been relatively steady. Still, the consensus rating has firmed due to upgrades and improved from Hold to Moderate Buy, including two Strong Buy ratings.

The price target assumes fair value near the April 4th price point but is edging higher in 2025. Revisions lead to the high-end range or nearly 25% of the upside.

Altria: Domestic Supply Chain Protects Margins

[content-module:DividendStats|NYSE:MO]

Altria is a unique business with a global footprint that derives nearly 100% of its revenue from U.S.-grown tobacco.

Its customers may face tariffs on imports, but Altria is virtually immune, leaving its margin outlook intact with the potential to increase. This is critical because Altria is a cash flow and capital-returning machine with a healthy 7% dividend yield that costs a mere 10x earnings.

Altria also buys back significant quantities of shares, reducing the count by more than 4% in 2025, and announced a new $1 billion authorization for 2025, which has the market in rally mode.

Columbia Banking System: Tariff-Proof with Growth Potential

[content-module:DividendStats|NASDAQ:COLB]

Columbia Banking System is the holding company for Umpqua Bank, which operates in the Pacific Northwest.

It is another low-cost, high-yield investment that yielded more than 6% in early 2025.

The narrative in 2025 is that this company will revert to growth and produce sufficient cash flow to sustain its dividend and balance sheet.

Analysts rate COLB a Hold but have a growing conviction that its stock price will increase by at least 45%.

