Cryptocurrency has changed how Americans think about money, investing and the future of finance. According to Bridger Pennington, host of Investment Fund Secrets Show, this is due to new regulations, big institutional investments and a pro-crypto government.

Pennington said, “I think crypto peak interest as of recent times is increasing, as Trump is the most crypto president ever. We’ve seen the SEC repeal the SAB121 rules for crypto accounting, which now allows banks to hold crypto assets on their balance sheet. It seems like the next age of money will be crypto.”

From Wall Street giants like BlackRock to government agencies, there is a race to secure digital assets as the foundation for future finance. With these seismic shifts, Americans are asking which cryptocurrencies could become the next bitcoin. Here are the top contenders, backed by recent news and expert insights.

Ethereum: The Smart Contract Pioneer

Ethereum is often called the silver to bitcoin’s gold, but its technology may give it the edge to become the next bitcoin. According to Nasdaq, ethereum’s price surged 45% in the past month, outpacing bitcoin’s 14% gain, thanks to its latest upgrade, Pectra, which improved speed and efficiency. Ethereum’s platform also powers decentralized applications, NFTs and DeFi, making it a backbone for innovation in the crypto space.

With the SEC expected to offer new guidance on staking, ethereum could see even more institutional adoption and regulatory clarity this year. As more developers and investors flock to ethereum, its potential to surpass bitcoin in utility and value becomes increasingly likely.

Ripple (XRP): Fast, Scalable and Bank-Ready

Ripple, with its digital asset XRP, has emerged as a leading candidate for global adoption in cross-border payments. Utkarsh Ahuja, crypto investor and founder of Moon Pursuit Capital, said, “I think ripple could be the next bitcoin, because it beats bitcoin in transaction speed. XRP transactions settle in just three to five seconds, and cost only a fraction of a cent. In comparison, bitcoin transactions can take 10 to 60 minutes, and traditional SWIFT transfers may take up to five business days.

Ripple’s speed and low cost make it attractive for banks and financial institutions looking to move money efficiently worldwide. Over 300 institutions have already adopted ripple’s technology, highlighting its growing influence in the financial sector. With its On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service, ripple could potentially replace SWIFT as the global leader in money transfer by enabling rapid cross-border payments without the need for pre-funded accounts.

Solana (SOL): Speed and Low Fees for the Next Generation

Solana has gained attention for its high-speed and low-cost transactions, making it a favorite among developers building decentralized apps. According to Forbes, solana’s network can process thousands of transactions per second, with fees that are often less than a penny. This performance has attracted projects in areas like gaming, NFTs and DeFi, helping solana build a vibrant ecosystem.

Solana’s unique consensus mechanism, called Proof of History, enables fast validation and efficient scaling. While the network has faced some technical challenges, its rapid growth and active community suggest it could play a major role in the next wave of crypto innovation. Investors looking for the next bitcoin often consider solana because of its potential to handle mainstream adoption and real-world use cases.

Cardano (ADA): Focused on Security and Sustainability

Cardano stands out for its scientific approach to blockchain development, with a focus on security, sustainability, and peer-reviewed research. According to the Wall Street Journal, cardano uses a unique proof-of-stake consensus mechanism that reduces energy consumption compared to proof-of-work systems like bitcoin. The platform’s developers have partnered with universities and governments to explore real-world applications, especially in developing countries.

Cardano’s roadmap includes features for smart contracts, decentralized finance and digital identity, which could drive future growth. Experts say cardano’s careful approach and strong academic backing make it a serious contender for long-term success. As more Americans look for environmentally-friendly and secure crypto options, cardano’s reputation continues to grow.

