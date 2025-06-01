Prediction: These 3 Cryptos Will Outperform Bitcoin in 2025

Right now, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is in the driver's seat. The world's top cryptocurrency is up 17% for the year and is once again in the spotlight after cruising to a new all-time high of $112,000 on May 22.

But as we head into the second half of the year, three top cryptocurrencies have the potential to outperform Bitcoin. Let's take a closer look.

Ethereum

First up is Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Despite its well-publicized problems over the past few months, Ethereum appears to be on the verge of a comeback. It's now up 45% over the past 30 days. By way of comparison, Bitcoin is up only 14% over that same period.

Every year, Ethereum rolls out a new upgrade of its blockchain, and this year was no exception. The new upgrade (known as Pectra), which went live in early May, promises to make Ethereum faster, cheaper, and easier to use. Given how much competition Ethereum faces in the Layer 1 blockchain space today, these performance enhancements are critical.

Moreover, Ethereum could be getting some good news on the regulatory front in the second half of the year. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is scheduled to offer formal guidance on staking, a process that is at the core of a proof-of-stake blockchain such as Ethereum.

In a best-case scenario, the SEC will rule that investment products can include staking mechanisms. That would provide a real boost to the spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which have thus far been unable to offer staking rewards to customers.

Solana

Investors are already well-acquainted with how high Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) can soar when it is firing on all cylinders. In 2023, for example, Solana skyrocketed more than 900%. I'm not predicting the same type of performance in the second half of 2025, but Solana can definitely go parabolic.

Standard Chartered is currently predicting that Solana can hit a price of $275 by the end of 2025 and $500 by 2029. Currently, Solana is trading at $175, which gives it the potential to nearly triple in value over the next few years.

There's just one caveat, however. According to Standard Chartered, Solana is a "1-trick pony" because so much of its recent growth has been driven by the explosion of investor interest around meme coins. Solana has a super-fast, super-efficient blockchain, and all that throughput capacity and speed would be better put to work in areas such as financial services or artificial intelligence.

The good news is that Solana is likely to receive SEC approval for new spot ETFs sometime in late 2025. Already, spot Solana ETFs trade in Brazil, and a variety of exchange-traded products (ETPs) trade in Europe. So, U.S. approval of these ETFs appears to be a near certainty. If this approval happens as expected, new investor money could flow into Solana at a rapid rate.

XRP

Finally, there's XRP (CRYPTO: XRP). Similar to Solana, XRP has already shown investors what it can do. In the three-month period following the 2024 election, XRP was the world's top-performing cryptocurrency. At one point, it was up nearly 600%.

But then came tariffs, and the investor euphoria that once surrounded XRP dissipated. XRP is now trading at just $2.30, more than 30% below its 52-week high of $3.40, set in January.

The investor concern about XRP these days is understandable. The core use case for the XRP token is cheap and fast cross-border payments. So, if international trade is grinding to a halt due to tariffs, it's easy to see why XRP usage is also grinding to a halt. A best-case scenario for XRP is for tariff uncertainty to end and for global trading partners to resume trading.

XRP could get a boost later in the year, as that's when the SEC is scheduled to rule on its spot ETF applications. A new spot XRP ETF started trading in Brazil earlier this year, so the current thinking is that new U.S. spot ETF approvals are going to be coming soon.

The big-picture view

All three of these cryptocurrencies -- Ethereum, Solana, and XRP -- have the potential to skyrocket on their own. But there's one more factor that could positively impact all of them: the arrival of altcoin season.

During this time, risky altcoins soar in value, far surpassing anything Bitcoin is capable of doing. This is a well-documented phenomenon that occurs as investors begin to rotate their money into riskier and riskier segments of the crypto market.

There's a lot of debate right now in the crypto community about whether an altcoin season is coming in 2025. However, the growing consensus is that Bitcoin hitting a new all-time high could be the signal for its official kick-off.

Bitcoin might be getting all the buzz right now. But a few months from now, you might be wishing you had shifted just a tiny portion of your crypto portfolio to these three altcoins with explosive upside potential.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

