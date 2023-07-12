4 Cheap Safeway Items To Start Buying Now

The Safeway grocery chain is part of the Albertson Companies umbrella, which operates stores across 35 states -- so chances are, there's a Safeway or affiliated store by you. And while you can get some great deals at the store, some items are priced more competitively than others.

Safeway superfans shared their tips on Reddit for the best items to buy at the store, and four items stood out from among the rest. Consider picking up these items on your next Safeway trip.

Meat

Depending on when you shop, you can get steep discounts on meat. Reddit user Alice_Alpha recommends going early in the day to get the best deals.

"The meat department will have 50% off meat [when] the 'sell-by' date is the following day, but it goes fast so you have to [go] in the morning," they said.

Seasonal Items

Alice_Alpha said that Safeway also offers great prices on seasonal items when you buy them off-season.

"Seasonal items are great, like buying car ice scrapers and snow brushes in the spring," they said. "Then in the fall, there are great deals on gardening tools, like pruning sheers, [and] watering tools, [like] hose nozzles, watering cans [and] sprinklers. You can buy things for a dollar or less that [usually] cost a few dollars."

Cereal

Safeway will routinely put cereal on sale. Use the Safeway app to find these discounts.

"The best deals at my location are those that appear on the phone app as digital deals," said Reddit user LowArtichoke6440. "Boxes of cereal are often $1.97 or less."

Alcoholic Beverages

Multiple Safeway fans said that the grocery chain often has great prices on liquor and alcoholic beverages. To save even more, Reddit user YeetOnEm1738 recommends checking the clearance section.

"You can find loose cans from broken alcohol packs put out for clearance," they said.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

