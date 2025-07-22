4 Analysts Have This To Say About WisdomTree

Analysts' ratings for WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $11.85, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $9.50. This current average reflects an increase of 19.22% from the previous average price target of $9.94.

The standing of WisdomTree among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $15.00 $12.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $11.00 $9.75 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $11.90 $9.50 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $9.50 $8.50

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to WisdomTree. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to WisdomTree. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of WisdomTree compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of WisdomTree compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for WisdomTree's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into WisdomTree's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

WisdomTree Inc is a financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions. It offers a broad range of ETFs and exchange-traded products (ETPs). The firm also engages in developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as its blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime. The Company conducts business under a single operating segment as an ETP sponsor and asset manager.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, WisdomTree showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.61% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: WisdomTree's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WisdomTree's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): WisdomTree's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.39%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: WisdomTree's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.23, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

