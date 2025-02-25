4 Analysts Have This To Say About Taboola.com

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $5.0, with a high estimate of $5.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. A 4.76% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $5.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Taboola.com. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $5.00 $6.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Taboola.com. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Taboola.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Taboola.com's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Taboola.com's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Taboola.com analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd is a technology company that powers recommendations across the Open Web with an artificial intelligence-based, algorithmic engine. It partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps, collectively referred to as digital properties, to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the Open Web. Geographically it serves Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Rest of the world whilst it generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Taboola.com: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Taboola.com's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.21% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Taboola.com's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -1.49%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Taboola.com's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.64% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Taboola.com's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.39% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Taboola.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TBLA

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Dec 2021 Keybanc Initiates Coverage On Overweight Sep 2021 Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TBLA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.