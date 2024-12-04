4 Analysts Have This To Say About Heidrick & Struggles Intl

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Heidrick & Struggles Intl, revealing an average target of $44.0, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Observing a 9.32% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $40.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Heidrick & Struggles Intl by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Hold $42.00 $40.00 Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Raises Outperform $50.00 $44.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Hold $40.00 $33.00 Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $44.00 $44.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Heidrick & Struggles Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Heidrick & Struggles Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Heidrick & Struggles Intl's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Heidrick & Struggles Intl's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Heidrick & Struggles Intl: A Closer Look

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc is a leadership advisory firm providing executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders world wide. The company's operating segments includes the executive search business which operates in the Americas; Europe; Asia Pacific and On-Demand Talent and Heidrick Consulting. It generates maximum revenue from the Americas.

Heidrick & Struggles Intl: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Heidrick & Struggles Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.57% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Heidrick & Struggles Intl's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Heidrick & Struggles Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.37%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Heidrick & Struggles Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

