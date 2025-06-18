4 Analysts Have This To Say About EON Resources

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on EON Resources (AMEX:EONR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $2.62, a high estimate of $4.50, and a low estimate of $2.00. A decline of 19.38% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of EON Resources by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $2.00 $2.00 Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $2.00 $2.00 Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Lowers Buy $2.00 $4.50 Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $4.50 $4.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to EON Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to EON Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of EON Resources compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of EON Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for EON Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into EON Resources's Background

EON Resources Inc is an independent upstream energy company focused on maximizing total returns to its shareholders through the development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its current focus is as an upstream energy company producing oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin.

EON Resources's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: EON Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.94%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: EON Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -37.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EON Resources's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -24.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): EON Resources's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.7%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, EON Resources faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

