4 Analysts Have This To Say About Alphatec Holdings

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Alphatec Holdings, presenting an average target of $18.75, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average represents a 11.76% decrease from the previous average price target of $21.25.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Alphatec Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Drew Ranieri Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $16.00 $19.00 Mathew Blackman Stifel Lowers Buy $19.00 $24.00 David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Matthew O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $17.00 $19.00

Alphatec Holdings Inc is a medical technology company focused on the designing, development, and advancement of products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders associated with disease and degeneration, congenital deformities, and trauma. The company's spine approach technologies include Posterior Cervical Fusion, Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion, Lateral Interbody Fusion, and Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion among others.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Alphatec Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 26.91% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alphatec Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -35.02%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alphatec Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -83.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alphatec Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 14.4, Alphatec Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

