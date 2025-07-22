4 Analysts Assess Perdoceo Education: What You Need To Know

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Perdoceo Education and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $38.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.38% from the previous average price target of $37.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Perdoceo Education by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $40.00 $38.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $38.00 $35.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Perdoceo Education. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Perdoceo Education's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Perdoceo Education's Background

Perdoceo Education Corp is an American for-profit education company that focuses on quality postsecondary education online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. The company's important segments include the American InterContinental University, the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences, and Colorado Technical University. These universities provide undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degree programs focusing on business, technology, management, and social services, with the majority of the students enrolled in programs offered fully online. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the Colorado Technical University segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Perdoceo Education

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Perdoceo Education showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 26.59% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Perdoceo Education's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 20.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Perdoceo Education's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.13.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

