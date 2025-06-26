4 Analysts Assess PaySign: What You Need To Know

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for PaySign, revealing an average target of $7.56, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. Observing a 19.81% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $6.31.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of PaySign by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jacob Stephan Lake Street Raises Buy $9.00 $7.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $6.00 $5.00 Jon Hickman Ladenburg Thalmann Raises Buy $8.25 $7.25 Jacob Stephan Lake Street Raises Buy $7.00 $6.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PaySign. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PaySign compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for PaySign's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into PaySign's Background

PaySign Inc is a provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing designed for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. The Company creates customized payment solutions for clients across industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. The company's revenues include fees generated from cardholder fees, interchange, card program management fees, transaction claims processing fees, and settlement income.

PaySign: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining PaySign's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 41.0% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: PaySign's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PaySign's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.42%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): PaySign's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.35%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: PaySign's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

