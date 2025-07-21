4 Analysts Assess FIGS: What You Need To Know

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $5.0, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. A decline of 1.19% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive FIGS. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lauren Schenk Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $5.00 $4.25 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $5.00 $4.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $5.00 $5.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $5.00 $7.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to FIGS. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to FIGS. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of FIGS compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of FIGS compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of FIGS's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of FIGS's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind FIGS

FIGS Inc is a healthcare apparel company. The Company designs and sells scrubwear and non-scrubwear, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear and other apparel. The Company generates maximum revenue from United States. Sales are generated through the Company's digital platforms.

Understanding the Numbers: FIGS's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: FIGS's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.7%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: FIGS's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.08%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FIGS's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.02%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: FIGS's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.13.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

