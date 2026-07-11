4 2027 Social Security COLA Dates You Need to Know

Key Points

The Social Security Administration will announce the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in mid-October.

Personalized COLA notices will go out to all beneficiaries in December.

Your first payments with the 2027 COLA included will arrive in mid-to-late January.

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We're just a few months away from Social Security's 2027 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) announcement, which is a big deal if you rely on your benefits to cover a significant chunk of your monthly income. The COLA will dictate how far your checks will go next year and how much of your expenses you'll need to cover on your own.

If you follow the COLA news closely, there are several important dates you may want to mark on your calendar, including these four.

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1. July and August CPI release dates

Social Security COLAs are based on inflation data from July, August, and September of the current year and the previous one. We already have the 2025 data, but we're still waiting on the 2026 data, which typically comes out mid-month after the month in question.

For example, the July inflation number will be available on Aug. 12, 2026, and the August number on Sept. 11, 2026. Once these figures are available, we'll start to get a clearer picture of where the 2027 COLA could end up.

2. The COLA announcement

The Social Security Administration will officially announce the COLA once the September inflation number is revealed on Oct. 14, 2026. Expect the announcement early that morning. Once you know the percentage, you can add it to your current checks to get a rough idea of how much to expect next year.

3. Personalized COLA notices

In early December, the Social Security Administration will mail personalized COLA notices to all beneficiaries. You can also access this information through your My Social Security account if you have one.

This notice will tell you exactly how large your Social Security checks will be in 2027. If you're on Medicare, it will also let you know how much you'll have withheld from your Social Security benefits to cover your Part B premiums.

4. The first payment dates with the new COLA

Your Social Security payment due date usually depends on your birthday. Here's when your first checks with the 2027 COLA included will arrive:

Born on the 1st through the 10th: Jan. 13, 2027

Jan. 13, 2027 Born on the 11th through the 20th: Jan. 20, 2027

Jan. 20, 2027 Born on the 21st through the 31st: Jan. 27, 2027

However, if you began receiving Social Security before May 1997 or if you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), your first benefit with the 2027 COLA will arrive on Dec. 31, 2026.

Normally, Social Security benefits for these groups are issued on the third of the month. But Jan. 3, 2027, is a Sunday. In that case, payment moves to the last business day before that, which is Dec. 31, 2026, since Jan. 1 is a holiday.

If you have any questions about your 2027 COLA, contact the Social Security Administration after it's made the announcement. You can call or schedule an appointment with your local Social Security office.

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