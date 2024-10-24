News & Insights

3SBio Secures Exclusive Rights for Cancer Drug

October 24, 2024 — 05:38 am EDT

October 24, 2024 — 05:38 am EDT

3SBio (HK:1530) has released an update.

3SBio’s subsidiary, Shenyang Sunshine, has entered into a strategic agreement with Haihe Biopharma to exclusively commercialize Paclitaxel Oral Solution in Mainland China and Hong Kong. This collaboration involves Shenyang Sunshine making initial and milestone payments to RMX Biopharma, which will continue overseeing clinical trials and development. Investors are advised to remain cautious as the product’s successful commercialization is not guaranteed.

