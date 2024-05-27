3P Learning Advances Share Buy-Back Program

3P Learning Ltd. (AU:3PL) has released an update.

3P Learning Ltd., an educational software company, has actively continued its stock buy-back program, purchasing an additional 52,557 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing effort to reacquire its securities. This latest transaction, detailed in their daily buy-back announcement dated May 28, 2024, follows the company’s previously bought back total of 3,125,795 shares. The buy-back represents 3P Learning’s commitment to managing its capital and potentially providing returns to shareholders.

