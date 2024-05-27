News & Insights

Stocks

3P Learning Advances Share Buy-Back Program

May 27, 2024 — 06:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

3P Learning Ltd. (AU:3PL) has released an update.

3P Learning Ltd., an educational software company, has actively continued its stock buy-back program, purchasing an additional 52,557 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing effort to reacquire its securities. This latest transaction, detailed in their daily buy-back announcement dated May 28, 2024, follows the company’s previously bought back total of 3,125,795 shares. The buy-back represents 3P Learning’s commitment to managing its capital and potentially providing returns to shareholders.

For further insights into AU:3PL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.