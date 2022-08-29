3M's (MMM) Earplug Suits to Proceed, Averting Bankruptcy Rules

Despite the bankruptcy of its subsidiary, 3M Company MMM has been denied a preliminary injunction to more than 230,000 lawsuits the company is facing on account of allegedly selling defective combat earplugs. Following the ruling by a U.S. judge on Friday, shares of the company fell 9.5% at the close of business on Aug 26.



Last month, MMM’s subsidiary Aearo Technologies LLC, which developed the combat arms earplugs to be supplied to the U.S. military, filed for bankruptcy protection in Indiana. Per rules, companies that file for bankruptcy usually get some respite from lawsuits.



Per a Bloomberg report, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jeffrey J. Graham wrote, “Admittedly, it is tempting to be swayed by the sheer size of the MDL [multi-district litigation] at issue in this case, but that alone provides insufficient reason for the court to conclude that an injunction is necessary.”

While veterans claim that combat earplugs caused them hearing loss, 3M contends that the earplugs offered protection to soldiers while allowing them to hear on the battlefield.



Per reports, so far 3M has lost in 10 of the 16 trials, with about $300 million being awarded to plaintiffs. Aearo has placed $1 billion in a trust to compensate veterans and settle the lawsuits. 3M and Aearo intend to appeal the court’s decision on the lawsuits.

3M carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



