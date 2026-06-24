3M Secures Long-Term Supply Agreement With Airbus for A220

3M Company MMM recently entered into a long-term supply agreement with Airbus to enhance passenger comfort and improve aircraft performance on Airbus A220. The deal reflects both companies' focus on improving aircraft performance and passenger comfort.



Based in Netherlands, Airbus manufactures, designs and supplies products, services and solutions across the commercial aviation, helicopter, defense and space industries. The company serves both civil and military markets.

Inside the Headlines

Per the deal, 3M will supply cutting-edge thermal and acoustic insulation systems for the A220 cabin. The thermal insulation solutions are designed to improve aircraft efficiency. On the other hand, the acoustic materials will help reduce engine and airframe noise, thereby improving cabin comfort for the crew and the passengers.



The agreement builds on the long-standing partnership between 3M and Airbus across a range of aerospace programs. This collaboration is expected to strengthen 3M's position in the aerospace market while supporting the development of more efficient aircraft and enhanced passenger experiences. Going forward, 3M and Airbus will work together on future innovations designed to improve passenger comfort and address airlines' operational goals.

MMM’s Zacks Rank

3M is poised to benefit from solid momentum in the Safety and Industrial unit, driven by strength in the industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives and electrical markets. Strength in the semiconductor, aerospace and defense markets is aiding the Transportation and Electronics unit. Solid operational execution, restructuring savings and spending discipline are supporting the margin performance.



In the past six months, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s shares have risen 1% against the industry’s 1.4% decline.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked companies are discussed below:



GPGI, Inc. GPGI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GPGI delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 25.6%. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings has remained steady.



Luxfer Holdings PLC LXFR presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. Luxfer Holdings’ earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 25.5%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LXFR’s 2026 earnings has increased 7.1%.



Griffon Corporation GFF currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. GFF delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.3%.



In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Griffon’s fiscal 2026 earnings has remained steady.

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3M Company (MMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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