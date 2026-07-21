3M Co. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - 3M Co. (MMM) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $933 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $723 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.255 billion or $2.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $6.500 billion from $6.344 billion last year.

3M Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $933 Mln. vs. $723 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.78 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $6.500 Bln vs. $6.344 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.80 To $ 8.95

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