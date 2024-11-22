3D Systems Engages Investors Amid NYSE Compliance Notice

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

3D Systems ( (DDD) ) has shared an update.

3D Systems Corporation has received a notice from the NYSE for failing to timely file its quarterly report, with no immediate effect on its stock listing. The company is working to file by November 26, 2024, to regain compliance. Despite this setback, 3D Systems plans to release its full third-quarter financial results and hold a conference call to discuss its performance and future plans, engaging investors with insights into its operations and strategic direction.

