3D Systems Delays Q3 Results Amid Revenue Challenges

3D Systems ( (DDD) ) has issued an announcement.

3D Systems has announced a delay in releasing its Q3 2024 financial results, now expected the week of November 25, 2024. Preliminary figures show a revenue dip to approximately $113 million, impacted by macroeconomic pressures on hardware sales, while materials revenue grew. The company highlights innovation and regulatory approvals in key markets like dental and aerospace, positioning for future growth. Despite challenges, 3D Systems is focused on operational efficiency and maintaining R&D investment to drive sustainable profitability and shareholder value.

For a thorough assessment of DDD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.