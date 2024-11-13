News & Insights

3D Systems Delays Q3 Results Amid Revenue Challenges

November 13, 2024 — 05:30 pm EST

3D Systems ( (DDD) ) has issued an announcement.

3D Systems has announced a delay in releasing its Q3 2024 financial results, now expected the week of November 25, 2024. Preliminary figures show a revenue dip to approximately $113 million, impacted by macroeconomic pressures on hardware sales, while materials revenue grew. The company highlights innovation and regulatory approvals in key markets like dental and aerospace, positioning for future growth. Despite challenges, 3D Systems is focused on operational efficiency and maintaining R&D investment to drive sustainable profitability and shareholder value.

