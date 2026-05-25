3D-Printing ETF (PRNT) Touches a New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, the 3D-PRINTING ETF PRNT is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and jumped 27.4% from its 52-week low price of $19.82 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

PRNT in Focus

This fund offers exposure to companies involved in the 3D printing industry. The product charges 66 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: All Technology ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

The recent rally that pushed Ark’s 3D Printing ETF to a 52-week high has been primarily driven by a surge in industrial demand for additive manufacturing. As tech giants are aggressively expanding AI infrastructure buildout, 3D printing has emerged as a crucial solution for advanced thermal management and complex components in power-hungry data centers. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in 3D printing for on-demand production and localized micro-factories to bypass shipping delays and reduce inventory costs amid ongoing global supply-chain disruptions, further supporting growth in the 3D printing industry.

More Gains Ahead?

PRNT may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 23.42 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.

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3D-PRINTING ETF (PRNT): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.