374Water, Inc. expands into new laboratory facility in Morrisville, NC

374Water has significantly enhanced its capabilities with the expansion into a laboratory facility in Morrisville, NC. This new space, built to Biosafety Level 1 standards, enables the Company to conduct advanced research for customers on the destruction capabilities of its proprietary AirSCWO technology on a broad range of organic waste and contaminants. AirSCWO harnesses the power of supercritical water oxidation to destroy organic waste streams resulting in clean mineral water, effluent and recoverable heat energy. AirSCWO eliminates recalcitrant wastes, including emerging contaminants like PFAS, without creating waste byproducts. The 3,500-square-foot custom-built lab more than triples 374Water’s treatment and testing capacity, accelerating processing speed and expanding the range of hazardous waste materials that can be evaluated and processed, marking a pivotal step in the company’s growth and laying the groundwork for potential long-term partnerships with prospective municipal, federal and industrial customers. Looking ahead, 374Water plans to continue expanding operations at the new site. A second bench-scale reactor is expected to come online by the end of 2024, further enhancing the company’s treatability studies and extending its mobile capabilities with the addition of a custom-built trailer for off-site client work. The Company plans to further expand lab testing, analysis, and research capabilities in 2025.

