360 Capital Group Poised for Real Estate Growth

360 Capital Group Limited (AU:TGP) has released an update.

360 Capital Group is leveraging its strong financial position to capitalize on opportunities within the Australian commercial real estate market, despite recent downturns. The company has executed various transactions in real estate credit and is focused on expanding its loan portfolio while reducing debt. Positioned as a unique player with both an ASX-listed Equity REIT and Mortgage REIT, 360 Capital is poised for growth as market conditions improve.

